Two Killed in Crash Near Wetumpka, Speed Believed to be a Factor

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Wetumpka man. Tobaius George, 28, was killed when his car left the road and struck a tree. The car caught fire after striking the tree.

The passenger, Miracle D. Johnson, 19, of Wetumpka, who was not using a seat belt, was also killed when she was ejected from the vehicle. George and Johnson were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chapel Road near Luther Street, five miles west of Wetumpka.

Preliminary investigation determines speed was a factor in the crash.