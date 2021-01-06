US Treasury Chief Visits Sudan after Ending Pariah Status

by Alabama News Network Staff

CAIRO (AP) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has arrived in Sudan, the first visit by a senior American official since President Donald Trump removed the African country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The move was a key incentive for the government in Khartoum to normalize relations with Israel. Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with Sudan’s leaders, to discuss the country’s struggling economy. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Mnuchin’s visit is part of a flurry of activity in the final days of the Trump administration.

