Woman Killed, Columbiana Deputy Hurt During Domestic Call

by Alabama News Network Staff

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) – A confrontation that occurred as Alabama sheriff’s deputies answered a call about a domestic disturbance left a woman dead and an officer injured.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a 911 call near Columbiana on Monday evening. One of the officers was badly injured after being struck by a vehicle. Deputies opened fire, killing a woman at the scene. A statement from the sheriff’s office says the deputy was treated at a hospital and released. Authorities haven’t released additional details, including the name of the woman who was killed.

