1 Alabama man dead, second arrested during Capitol violence

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – One Alabama man is dead and another is facing weapons charges following the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

District of Columbia police say 55-year-old Kevin D. Greeson of Athens died of a medical emergency during the fracas on Wednesday. Officials did not release additional details about the circumstances of Greeson’s death.

Police say Lonnie Zoffman of Falkville is facing charges of carrying an unlicensed pistol and having an unregistered gun and ammunition. Zoffman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

