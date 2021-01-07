Alabama’s Smith named Walter Camp Player of the Year

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been named the 2020 Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday evening.

Smith joins past Alabama winners Derrick Henry (2015) and Tua Tagovailoa (2018) for the award presented annually to the most outstanding player of the year in college football who has exemplified the qualities of self-discipline, unselfish team play, desire to excel, mature judgement and respect for leadership.

Alabama also had six players earn first team All-America honors from the WCFF, the most in the history of Walter Camp voting. Landon Dickerson (C), Najee Harris (RB), Mac Jones (QB), Alex Leatherwood (OL), Smith (WR) and Patrick Surtain II (DB) were all first-team selections in the final round of All-America announcements for the 2020 campaign.

With the release of the Walter Camp team, Dickerson, Harris, Leatherwood, Smith and Surtain II earned unanimous All-America status, while Jones picked up consensus All-America recognition. Alabama’s 2020 roster features seven first team All-Americans to tie the 2011 roster for the most first-teamers in a single season in program history. The five unanimous selections are the most in program history, surpassing the previous high of three by the 2016 squad. That total also matches the NCAA single-season mark by one team, tying the 2003 Oklahoma roster.