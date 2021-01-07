Birmingham Mayor Released After COVID-19 Treatment

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19. A statement from the city says Woodfin went home on Wednesday to continue recovering from the illness and quarantining. The 39-year-old Woodfin was admitted to Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Monday with pneumonia in his left lung caused by COVID-19. A statement from Woodfin says a grandmother who died of the illness was being laid to rest as he was being discharged from the hospital. Woodfin received Remdesivir and convalescent plasma therapy during his stay in the hospital.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)