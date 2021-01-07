Capitol Police Chief Defends Department’s Response to Breach at the Capitol Building

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is defending his department’s response to Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol. In a statement Thursday, he said officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions” as they stormed the Capitol. He said rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers Wednesday with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons.

Sund’s statement came after lawmakers from both parties vowed an investigation into how law enforcement handled the violent breach at the Capitol and questioned whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

