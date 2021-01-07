Clouds Linger Into Friday

by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure will pass over the deep south tonight and exit to our east Friday. Clouds and possibly a few pockets of light rain will linger over us most of Friday. Temps will struggle to even reach 50 degrees. As the backside of the low clears our area, skies clear out and temps drop into the 30s Friday night. We’re back into sunshine and dry conditions Saturday and most of Sunday. Even with ample sunshine, temps will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s for highs throughout the weekend. Our next disturbance is scheduled to arrive early next week. This will be another area of low pressure passing over us. It’s looking more likely to be a rain event for the majority of us. There will be some cold air initially in place across our northwest counties Monday morning. A brief wintry mix will be possible but rain is more likely as the morning and day progresses. This system moves out and our weather pattern goes back into a sunny and dry setup for the remainder of the week.