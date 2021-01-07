Cloudy, Cool, Wet, And Windy Thursday, But Nicer This Weekend

by Ben Lang

A cloudy, cool, wet, and windy day is underway across central and south Alabama. An area of widespread rain was moving west to east through our area this morning. At midday, the heavier, more widespread rain is mainly east of I-65. However, clouds remain widespread across the rest of our area, and they are going nowhere for the rest of the day. It’s quite breezy also, with east winds of 10 to 20 mph. Don’t expect much of a warm-up today, with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

While the heavier, more widespread rain may depart our area this afternoon, scattered showers remain possible this evening and overnight. Expect temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 40s this evening, with winds gradually turning to the northwest. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s under a cloudy sky.

Friday doesn’t look much better weather-wise, with a cloudy sky, cool temperatures, and a breezy northwest wind. Afternoon highs only peak in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds finally depart Friday night, with colder temperatures as a result. Expect lows in the low 30s.

This weekend looks nicer, but temperatures remain cool. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s with lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday. Each day features a partly cloudy sky, so we should see a decent amount of sunshine each day.

Another round of rain looks likely Monday. For our area, it should be all rain, with temperatures on Monday and Monday night remaining above freezing. Some frozen precipitation or even snow looks possible across north Mississippi, the mid-south, and the Tennessee Valley. The system departs Monday night, with dry but cool weather Tuesday. In addition, the sky may remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Tuesday night lows fall well into the 30s as the clouds depart. Sunshine looks more abundant Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures remain cool. Expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s each day.