Decatur Woman Sentenced to 40 Years in Killing of Husband

by Alabama News Network Staff

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman convicted of killing her husband in front of one of their children was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a court rejected defense claims she was mentally ill.

A Morgan County judge handed down the sentence Tuesday to 48-year-old Michelle Owens of Decatur. A jury convicted Owens of murder in October in the killing of 44-year-old Lawrence Edward “Eddie” Owens, rejecting her claims of mental illness. Evidence showed the man was shot to death at the couple’s home with a pistol in June 2016 as one of their young sons watched.

