How Democratic Control in U.S Senate will Affect Alabama

by Kay McCabe

Georgia’s Senate runoff race elections might have a greater impact on Alabama than any other state.

Now that the democrats have the majority of power, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby will no longer be chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. That committee decides how Congress will use taxpayers money.

Shelby has been a vital part in Alabama’s economical appeal. He has brought financial benefits, government projects and more to the state of Alabama. He has also helped with education and transportation

Though Shelby will no longer be chair of appropriations, Political Analyst Steve Flowers says Shelby’s relationship with Ranking Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, should help keep his influence over decisions.