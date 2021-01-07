Is the Black Community Reluctant to take Coronavirus Vaccines?

Tuskegee leaders are reassuring the community that the vaccine is safe.

by Jerome Jones

For many years people in Tuskegee, Alabama and many other predominately black communities have held reservations about government sponsored vaccinations.

The black community of Macon Co. is apprehensive about the vaccine with good reason.

From 1932 to 1972, the Federal Government conducted syphillys studies on 600 black men in Macon Co.

The men were never given actual treatment, and the study was shut down after journalist exposed the criminality and un-ethical methods of the study.

Eventually and out of court settlement was reached with the men and the families of those affected, but the people of Macon county vowed to never be taken advantage of again.

Now, Tuskegee leaders are urging the community to look past the horrible indiscretions of the past, and confidently take the coronavirus vaccine.

It is a known fact that coronavirus disproportionately affects the African-American Community.

“Back at that time our people were victims, today we are part of the solution,” said Tuskegee City Councilor Johnny Ford.

On Thursday Ford, and State Representative Pebblin Warren (D)-District 82 received their first shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

“I understand the reservations, but I’m here today to encourage people to please take the vaccine when you have the opportunity,” said Representative Warren.

Both Representative Warren and Councilor Ford agree to the science, and say that these vaccines are being used world wide should erase and fears of conspiracy behind vaccinations.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee warns residents that just because vaccines have arrived, it’s not the time to ignore CDC guidelines on mask. physical distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

“We’re in a serious situation now so then we’ve ever been because a lot of people are relaxed because they think the vaccine is a so called panacea,” said Lee.

At last check Macon Co. had 1048 cases of COVID-19, and 35 deaths.

For more information on scheduling a vaccination, follow this link.