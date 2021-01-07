Medical Breakthroughs: Common Side Effects of COVID-19+Importance of Skin Contact Between Father and Baby

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new study highlights the benefits of skin-to-skin contact between a father and baby after a c-section delivery. Researchers found laying the newborn on their dad’s chest, when the mom and baby had to be separated, helped stabilize the infant’s heart rate and promote wakefulness.

In COVID-19 news, researchers in Europe are learning more about one of the most common side effects of the virus. In a study of about 25-hundred covid patients, researchers found nearly 86-percent with mild symptoms reported a loss of smell, while only about 7 percent of severe cases reported a loss of smell. The average patient regained their sense of smell after 22 days, but nearly 25 percent did not regain it for six months. For more Medical Breakthroughs be sure to tune in to Alabama News Network weekdays at 5:00 p.m. on CBS 8.