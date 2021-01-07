The Latest: Trump Promises ‘Orderly Transition’ on Jan. 20

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump now says there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and after a day of violence when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump says in a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition.” Trump has spent the last two months refusing to concede the election and making allegations of mass voter fraud that have been rejected by dozens of courts and Republican officials, including his former attorney general.

