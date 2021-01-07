Trump Finally Concedes – Amid Talk Of Ouster From Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

With 13 days left in his term, President Donald Trump finally bent to reality on Thursday, acknowledging his electoral defeat amid growing talk in Washington of trying to force him from office early.

His statement came end the of a day when the cornered president stayed out of sight in the White House, silenced on some of his favorite internet lines of communication, while watching the resignations of several top aides, including a Cabinet secretary.

As officials sifted through the aftermath of the pro-Trump mob’s siege of the U.S. Capitol, there was growing discussion Thursday of impeaching him a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.

