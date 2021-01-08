ALL NEW TONIGHT: 20/20 “The Dating Game Killer”
The 20/20 Event Special "The Dating Game Killer" airs TONIGHT at 9|8c on your local ABC32!
‘20/20’ REPORTS ON A NOTORIOUS SERIAL KILLER WHO, IN THE MIDST OF HIS KILLING SPREE, APPEARED ON THE POPULAR 1970s TV GAME SHOW ‘THE DATING GAME’ AND WON.
In 1968, Rodney Alcala lured a young girl outside the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood into his car, which marked the beginning of his reign of cross-country attacks that spanned more than a decade. Posing as a professional photographer, Alcala often used his good looks and charm to lure his victims. But perhaps his most brazen move came in 1978 when he made a chilling appearance as a contestant on the hit show “The Dating Game,” and won. Through first-hand accounts from investigators, victims, eyewitnesses and even his court-appointed psychologist, “20/20” reports on one of the most notorious serial killers of modern times. The two-hour program features interviews with Tali Shapiro, who miraculously survived an attack by Alcala when she was just 8 years old; Chris Camacho, former LAPD officer who saved Shapiro’s life; Jed Mills, who sat beside Alcala on “The Dating Game” as a fellow contestant; Gina Satriano, Los Angeles prosecutor; Matt Murphy, Orange County prosecutor; victims’ family members; and more. “20/20” also exclusively features the 2013 interrogation of Alcala by Wyoming authorities about his alleged role in the murder of Christine Thornton 36 years earlier, which he denies.
WATCH the 20/20 Event Special “The Dating Game Killer” airs TONIGHT at 9|8c on your local ABC32!