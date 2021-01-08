Chilly Weather Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be another cloudy and cold day for Alabama with areas of lingering light rain, temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s. Factor in northerly winds, and it will feel even colder much of the day. The sky should finally clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall to near freezing for many of us.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Tomorrow starts off cold, but the day will feature more sun than clouds with with highs in the upper 40s. More of the same on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, it stays dry Sunday, with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds begin to increase late Sunday, as the next system approaches.

ANOTHER COLD RAIN MONDAY: Finally models are in agreement on the system early next week. Late Sunday night and into Monday precipitation will move back into Alabama as another low tracks along Gulf Coast, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s as the rain starts, so no winter weather issues, and during the day Monday just expect a cloudy and cold day with a cold rain. Highs Monday will be in the 40s. The systems depart Monday night.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry weather returns on Tuesday, and the weather will remain before more rain returns towards next Friday. Highs will slowly moderate through the 50s all week, while lows in the 30s are expected. Another shot of cold air looks to arrive next weekend.

Have a fantabulous Friday!!!

