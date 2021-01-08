Cloudy, Cold, And Breezy Friday Afternoon; Some Sun But Cool This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The weather has certainly been nicer across central and south Alabama. It’s a rather raw day, with temperatures only in the low to mid 40s at midday. A cloudy sky persists, and winds are rather breezy, out of the northwest of 10 to 15 mph. That’s good for wind chills that area only in the 30s. There won’t be much improvement through this afternoon. High temperatures only warm into the mid or upper 40s at best, while winds remain breezy. The cloudy sky persists, and there could be some pockets of light drizzle at times.

Clouds may begin to break up this evening. Temperatures fall from the low 40s at 7PM into the upper 30s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s, while winds remain out of the northwest up to 10 mph. That results in a window of “feels-like” temperatures in the mid to upper 20s through early Saturday morning.

The weekend weather looks somewhat improved. Saturday and Sunday feature a partly cloudy sky. However, Saturday afternoon highs only warm into the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 20s. Sunday only looks a touch warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

Another round of rain arrives early next week. It still looks like all rain for our area, with temperatures remaining above freezing from Monday morning through Monday night. Rain departs by sunrise Tuesday, but clouds likely linger through the day. Temperatures remain on the cool side for the rest of next week, too. Expect highs in the mid 50s with lows in the mid 30s Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look mostly sunny but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the 30s.