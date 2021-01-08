Crimestoppers: US Marshals Take Montgomery Murder Suspect into Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force notified Crimestoppers that Murder Suspect Michael Lewis is now in police custody. Members of the task force took Lewis into custody during the early morning hours on Friday, January 8.

An anonymous tip led authorities to his location on Wright Street in Montgomery. Task Force officers captured Lewis fleeing a residence.

Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker donated $10,000 to the Crimestoppers reward fund. Crimestoppers offered a $1,000 out of the donation for a reward in this murder. Evidence led officers to believe Lewis to be the suspect in the December 19, 2020 murder of William Elmore III.

‘You have a role in this as well. When you see something, say something. If you know someone who has an outstanding warrant against them, someone carrying an illegal firearm, someone who committed a crime, please call CrimeStoppers with good information and you will get cash,” Walker said.