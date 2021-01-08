Girl Scout of Southern Alabama Kick Off Cookie Season with Some New Additions

by Alabama News Network Staff

COOKIES ARE HERE..The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama received their first truckload of cookies this year to start their season. It’s gonna look a little different this year because of COVID-19 but still the girls are very excited.

The troop usually receives between 30,000 to 60,000 boxes of cookies to sale. The new cookie this year is the Toast-yay!

The booth sales will start January 15. Also there will be a lot of non-contact delivery as well as GrubHub. If you need to find a booth near you you can go to their website girlscoutssa.org or just look them up on social media.

The Girl Scout troops will be delivering their cookies all through this weekend starting with their walkabout weekend. The cookies that they receive it they will be used to sell to the public.

To kick off the year, they will have a cookie drive-through at their main office on bell road starting Saturday, January 9 at 6 AM until 1 PM.

The profits from the Girl Scouts cookie sale goes right back into the community. The troops do community service projects and those projects are funded by the profits they receive from their cookie sales during the year.