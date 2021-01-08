Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hall of Fame manager and Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda died on Thursday night, according to the team. Lasorda, 93, had recently been released from the hospital after a month-long stint that included time in the intensive care unit.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers for a two-decade span, running from 1976 through 1996. Under his watch, the Dodgers won two World Series (1981 and 1988), four National League pennants, and eight division titles. Lasorda himself won a pair of Manager of the Year Awards and managed in four All-Star Games.

His 1,599 wins as a manager rank 22nd all-time in Major League Baseball history, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.