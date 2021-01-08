Jackson Hospital Begins Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jackson Hospital has begun online pre-registration for community members 75 years of age or older to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

In conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jackson Hospital will begin scheduling appointments for those interested in receiving a vaccination later this month. Community members 75 years of age or older can visit www.jackson.org to pre-register.

Pre-registration does not register nor guarantee a COVID-19 vaccination. A staff member from The Jackson Clinic will begin contacting those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after Monday, January 18, to schedule an appointment.

Community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination at this time.