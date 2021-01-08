Missing Senior’s Body Found in Dallas County

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A missing person case in Dallas County — has now become a death investigation.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says 84 year old Thomas Houston — was found deceased at a residence in Dallas County Friday afternoon. He says nothing was found that would indicate foul play in the case.

Nevertheless, the body has been sent to forensics for an autopsy — to determine the exact cause of death.

Houston was last seen on Christmas Day — at his home on the 1200 block of Harville Road.

Minister David Pettway lives across the street from Houston.

“Mr. Houston was Mr. Houston, you know what I’m saying. He loved to fool with cars, he loved to fool with animals. He was a farmer. Always had good gardens. And everybody in the neighborhood liked Mr. Houston,” said Pettway.

Herbert Fields said Houston was his friend.

“We go hunting together, we go fishing together. He always stayed in a good mood all the time you know,” Fields said.

“He was a good guy.”

Granthum says the case remains under investigation.