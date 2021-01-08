Monday Is “Wear Blue Day” to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking

by Alabama News Network Staff

You might see more people wearing blue than usual on Monday.

Monday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, human trafficking is the second biggest crime in the world, after the illegal drug trade.

He says it’s not just happening in third world countries, but also the U.S. and even here in Alabama.

The D.A.’s office and One Place Family Justice Center in Montgomery are asking you to show your concern by wearing blue on Monday.

If you post photos, add the hashtags #WearBlueDay and #NotForSale, and your photos might be shared.