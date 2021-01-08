MPD: 16-year-old Charged with 63rd Murder of 2020, 1st Murder of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged 16-year-old Jody Goodwin with two murders. He is charged with the December 19 murder of Larry Friendly, 40, of Montgomery and Martrell Williams, 26 of Montgomery.

On Saturday, December 19, around 7 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4600 block of Virginia Pines Lane in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Friendly who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This was the 63rd murder of 2020 for Montgomery.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, at about 4:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Peabody Road and Manasse Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Williams who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This was the first murder of 2021 in Montgomery.