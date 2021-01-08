Over 9,000 MPS Students Return to In-Person Learning Monday

by Kay McCabe

After five weeks of virtual learning and the holiday break, about a third of MPS students will return to in-person learning on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the board believes the students had ample amount of time to return to school safely.

Moore says the board decided to leave the decision open to parents and families on whether they want to continue to let their children learn virtually or in-person. Though the parents have options, Moore says once the nine weeks start, those who are virtual cannot switch to in-person learning. Those who are in-person will still have the option of switching to virtual.

Moore also updated us on the second shipment of Chromebooks, and says they are hoping to receive them in the next three weeks.