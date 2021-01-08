Some Sunshine Ahead For The Weekend

by Shane Butler



The clouds will gradually clear out of the area but temps won’t climb much Saturday. We expect a partly sunny sky with temps only managing upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are clear and temps plunge Saturday night. Sunday morning temps start out in the mid to upper 20s. We reach the low to mid 50s under lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon. An area of low pressure moves along the northern gulf Sunday night into Monday. This weather feature will be a rain maker for most of our area. At the on set, a wintry mix is possible across our north and western most counties. It won’t last long as some what warmer air pushes into the region. Most spots receive a good soaking throughout the day Monday. It will be a cold rain as temps only top out around 50 degrees. High pressure builds back over the deep south beginning Tuesday and that should keep the weather fairly quiet throughout the remainder of the week. Mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail along with temps in the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s.