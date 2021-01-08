State Officials Warn of COVID-19 Scam in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

We have a warning about a COVID-related scam that’s being reported in Alabama.

State health officials and the state Medicaid agency say people are being offered COVID testing and vaccines in their homes. Some of these offers are by phone, others are in person.

The person may claim to work for the Alabama Medicaid Agency.

They say this is a scam and to avoid falling victim to it.

If you are contacted, alert the Alabama attorney general’s office at (800) 392-5658 or by email:

ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov