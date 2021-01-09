Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline Overwhelmed

by Jerome Jones

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking people to not call the vaccine scheduling hotline if you do not qualify.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are currently only available for healthcare workers, people 75 years and older, and first responders (including law enforcement and firefighters).

The hotline received more than 1.1 million calls in the first day of being open to the public.

Due to the overwhelming amount of calls, the target population cannot get through to schedule their appointments.

Hospital switchboards continue to be overwhelmed with phone calls as well.

ADPH also ask that people do not call their local hospital directly to set up appointments to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.

If you would like general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline continues to be available at 1-800-270-7268 for general questions.