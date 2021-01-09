Dry With Partial Sunshine Sunday; Rain Likely Monday

by Ben Lang

It was another cloudy, cold, and windy day across central and south Alabama. Unfortunately, the clouds just never broke apart today. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s this morning, and only warmed into the low 40s this afternoon. Hopefully clouds gradually break apart overnight. That’s what models show at least, but they were wrong about that on Friday night. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky through this evening, with temperatures gradually falling to near freezing by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s across much of the area.

With any luck, Sunday features some sunshine, but it won’t be completely sunny. By the afternoon, clouds increase in advance of our next weather system. Temperatures don’t warm much, but highs in the upper 40s to low 50s appear possible. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s, though low temperatures may occur around midnight, then gradually rise through Monday morning.

Rain arrives in west Alabama shortly after sunrise, and gradually spreads east throughout the day. As advertised previously, it’s all rain for our area with temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. Rain continues through the afternoon and at least early evening, then departs to our east Monday night. Clouds could linger through Tuesday on the backside of the system. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s Monday night, with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday.

Sunshine becomes more abundant by Wednesday, but temperatures remain cool with highs in the 50s. We could warm to near 60° on Thursday while sunshine remains plentiful. Models are hinting at some rain on Friday as another front pushes through our area. If it becomes a trend day after day, rain chances might trend up for Friday.

For now, next weekend looks dry with plenty of sun. Temperatures remain on the cool side, but near normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.