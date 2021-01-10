Rain Likely Monday; A Brief Window For A Wintry Mix Tonight After Midnight

by Ben Lang

Breaks of sunshine were few and far between Sunday, with clouds increasing again this evening. It was another cold day, with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures gradually fall into the mid and upper 30s this evening, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Rain arrives in west Alabama after midnight, and provides some intrigue to our forecast. Even though pre-dawn temperatures remain above freezing, cold air aloft could produce a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow across west Alabama. However, with temperatures at the ground above freezing, there won’t be any impacts.

Precipitation becomes more widespread and all rain by mid morning, as temperatures rise to near 40°. Rain continues through the afternoon, then gradually tapers off during the evening. Afternoon highs only warm into mid to upper 40s at best. Monday night lows fall into the mid to upper 30s while the sky remains mostly cloudy to cloudy.

Clouds gradually clear on Tuesday, with at least partial sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures don’t warm much, with highs in the 50s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s, and could drop below freezing for some. Wednesday and Thursday feature sunshine and some clouds. Wednesday’s temperatures look near-normal, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Thursday looks a bit warmer, with highs in the low 60s. Thursday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another front arrives Friday, though models do not agree on whether or not it produces any rain. The American GFS model says no, but the European model says yes. Time will tell, but it appears moisture in advance of the front will be limited. Next Saturday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. Models disagree on the latter half of the weekend and early next week. The European model advertised mainly dry weather, while the GFS shows a rather dynamic weather system. If the latter holds true, rain would be likely on MLK day. Certainty is low this far out, so we’ll continue to update the forecast day by day.