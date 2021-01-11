A Cold, Rainy Monday

by Ryan Stinnett

A low pressure is tracking along the Gulf Coast today, providing Alabama with a soaking rain, with even some snow across North Alabama. For Central and South Alabama, this morning, expect a cold rain with some sleet and snow mixing in at times, but temperatures are well above freezing so no accumulations. It will become all rain by mid-morning, should persist into the early afternoon hours, before winding down from west to east through the afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the low to mid 40s. Tonight, the sky will remain cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure will build in giving us partly cloudy and seasonable conditions with highs mostly moderating through the 50s. The days will be generally sunny, while the nights will be clear and chilly. Late Friday, a reinforcing shot of colder air will cool things back down behind a cold front, but limited moisture means it should come through in dry fashion.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Highs Saturday will be held to the low 50s again with a good supply of sunshine. It looks like rain and a wintry mix will be possible again late next Sunday night and into Monday, but way too far out to know any specifics.

Have a Magical Monday!!!

Ryan