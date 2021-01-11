Barry Moore Deactivates Twitter Account After Being Suspended from Platform

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s personal Twitter account was suspended following tweets he shared in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol. He then deleted his account. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the suspension, but the congressman for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District tweeted, comments about the riots that seemed to minimize the violence.

Moore’s chief of staff, Shana Teehan, confirmed the suspension of Moore’s personal account. She said he was suspended, but deactivated his account because he believes the social media platform is censoring conservative voices.

