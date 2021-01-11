Gradual Clearing Tuesday

by Shane Butler

The rain is moving out and once the clouds depart, we have some nice weather for a few days this week. The clearing will be gradual Tuesday. This will slow the warming and temps only manage upper 40s to lower 50s for highs Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temps are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure provides us the clear and slightly warmer conditions through Thursday afternoon. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us late week. We can’t rule out some light rain Friday. Over the weekend, high pressure returns and we’re back into sunny and dry conditions. Temps will fall back into the 50s for highs and lows in the lower 30s. Another disturbance will work into the deep south early next week. Once again, we will need to come with a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.