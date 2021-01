Montgomery County Mugshots 12/27/20-01/05/21

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/20 Montgomery County Mugshots 12.27-01.05

2/20 BANKS, DECAREO – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

3/20 BARNES, CHRISTOPHER – Discharge Firearm into Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

4/20 CALDWELL, MARY – Auto Burglary

5/20 CHAMBERS, MICHAEL – Burglary II



6/20 COTTON, DORSETT – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

7/20 FELDER, DEMARKEIO – Escape Third Degree-Domestic Violence Third Degree

8/20 MERRITT, CEDRICK – Robbery 1st

9/20 MURRAY, KENDRICK – Harassment

10/20 PARHAMS, JOHN – Murder



11/20 PERRY, SYRON – Domestic Violence 2nd-Burglary III

12/20 PLUNKETT, TRENTON – Hold for other

13/20 POSTMA, ELIZABETH – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

14/20 REESE, KENNETH – Violation of Community Notification Act

15/20 SALERY, ANDREW – Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol



16/20 SMITH, JOSHUA – Robbery 2nd

17/20 SMITH, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd Dwelling

18/20 THOMPSON, JUQUINCY – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle-Burglary of Auto(No theft)

19/20 WARE, CORNELIUS – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

20/20 YENTES JR, JAMES – Burglary III









































