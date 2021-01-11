Rain Ends Tonight; Sunshine Could Return Tuesday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

The weather just hasn’t been very kind to us since last Thursday. Monday is off to a cloudy, cold, and wet start across central and south Alabama. The weather won’t improve much if at all for the rest of the day, with rain pushing west to east across our area through the afternoon. By late this afternoon or early this evening, most of the rain should move into east Alabama, then ends completely overnight. However, the sky remains mostly cloudy to cloudy, and lingers into Tuesday morning. Temperatures hover in the low 40s this evening, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The clouds gradually clear Tuesday, with at least partial sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s. Wednesday features sunshine and some clouds while a weak upper-level disturbance passes across the area. It’s unlikely to produce rain. Wednesday night lows fall well into the 30s, possibly below freezing in some locations. Thursday looks mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s.

Another front arrives Friday. Available moisture in advance of the front is questionable, but the American GFS and the European model hint at rain to some degree. For now, our forecast reflects a very small chance for rain. Friday afternoon looks cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Next weekend looks dry for now, with a mostly sunny sky Saturday and a partly cloudy sky Sunday. Each day looks seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. There could be some rain on MLK day as another front arrives, though the chance looks low at the moment.