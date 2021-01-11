Some Local Homeowners Are Eligible to Seek Federal Hurricane Zeta Aid

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is asking Alabama News Network and other broadcasters to help spread the word that federal help may be available if you had damage during Hurricane Zeta.

If your primary home is in Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington or Wilcox counties and you had damage from Hurricane Zeta, you are eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply is Monday, February 8th.

There are several ways to apply:

Download the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. TTY users can call (800) 462-7585. Multilingual operators are available and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Hurricane came through Alabama in late October. It actually hit Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, but was still strong enough to cause damage in our area.

Some parts of Alabama had wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour. Alabama Power reported nearly a half-million power outages.