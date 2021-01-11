State ABC Board Temporarily Closing 41 Stores Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is temporarily closing 41 ABC stores across the state, effective January 16. The board says it’s making the decision for the safety of employees and customers as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson in a statement. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”

Last March, the board closed 78 stores and made other changes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stores reopened as infection numbers improved. However, the board says recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best.

Stores scheduled to close will cease operations at the end of business, Saturday, Jan. 16 and are expected to reopen late February or early March. A total of 79 workers assigned to those stores will be temporarily re-assigned to stores that remain open in their area.

These are the stores in our area which will be closing temporarily:

MONTGOMERY:

Store #3 – 3012 McGehee Road

Store #5 – 2690 Zelda Road

Store #229 – 3620 Wetumpka Highway

PIKE ROAD:

Store #63 – 9563 Vaughn Road

PRATTVILLE:

Store #118 – 1789 Highway 14 East

HAYNEVILLE:

Store #112 – 110 Commerce Street South

LINDEN:

Store #117 – 505 South Main Street

OPELIKA:

Store #33 – 1051 S. Fox Run Suite 101

Store #226 – 3051 Frederick Road Suite 1