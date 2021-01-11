Two Sought, One Arrested in Andalusia Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police are searching two suspects in reference to the investigation into the Murder of 26-year-old Micah Spencer Coon. Police identified the suspects as Courtney Lee Porter, 29, and Tyquise Jamal Jenkins, 22.

On November 16, 2020, police found Coon suffered from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

On Friday, January 8, police arrested Brittany Head, 22, of Andalusia and charged her with one count of Murder. Police also charged her with once count of Burglary. She is in Covington County jail on a $1.15 Million bond.

Police believe Porter, Jenkins, and Head were all involved in Coon’s Murder. Warrants have been signed for Porter and Jenkins as police continue to search for them.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Porter and Jenkins call the Andalusia Police at 334-222-1155 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.