Whataburger Breaking Ground on New Montgomery Location Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 13, Whataburger and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate Montgomery’s new Whataburger at the future site of the restaurant at 6970 Eastchase Loop, scheduled to open in spring. During the event, Whataburger will also announce special collaborations with Alabama State University and the Montgomery Biscuits.

Montgomery’s Southern charm and renowned food scene are a natural fit for Whataburger, a brand known for serving up a little hometown fun alongside its famous burgers and extraordinary customer service. In fact, Newsweek ranked Whataburger second on its 2021 list of America’s Best Customer Service brands in the Fast Food category. The brand also ranked No. 8 in Foursquare’s 2019 QSR Loyalty Index.

“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in Montgomery, and we’ve felt every bit of their Southern hospitality. I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Chamber for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today,” said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Jeff Simpson. “We can’t wait to continue our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our friends in Alabama, and look forward to opening our doors this spring.”

Whataburger will bring 125 jobs to the Montgomery community and this month, the brand will begin hiring Team Members. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.

“At Whataburger, we believe that a great customer experience starts with an exceptional employee experience, which is why we are looking for caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” said Pam Nemec, Vice President of HR and Brand Communication. “We compensate well. And even without restaurant experience, leaders can be successful at Whataburger with the right attitude and leadership ability. We have a robust training program that can teach the skillsets needed.”

Those interested in working at Montgomery’s new Whataburger location or for more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, great opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, visit whataburger.com/careers.

“We’re proud to welcome Whataburger to the community and celebrate the groundbreaking of their new restaurant, right here in Montgomery,” said Anna B. Buckalew, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Beyond their delicious food, we know Whataburger has earned a reputation as a great employer and friend to the communities they serve, and we couldn’t be happier to call them our new neighbors.”

Founded more than 70 years ago, Whataburger has grown to more than 840 locations across 10 states, operating 24/7, 364 days a year. The burger chain has gained a unique and loyal following on social media, with more than 2.1 million Facebook followers and 1.2 million Twitter followers. Fans and celebrities often find a way to make Whataburger food, swag and restaurant locations a part of their personal celebrations – including graduations, engagements, weddings, baby announcements and more.