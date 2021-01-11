Wilcox Co. Commissioner Michael Saulsberry Has Died

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Wilcox County are mourning the loss of county commissioner — and long-time educator — Michael Saulsberry.

Commissioner Michael Saulsberry died Sunday — at age 44 — following a massive heart attack.

Saulsberry was serving his third term on the county commission. He was also a math teacher at Wilcox Central High School — with more than 20 years in the classroom.

Word of his passing — sent shock waves through the Wilcox County community.

“It’s a sad day for our school district, our school as well as our community. Mr. Saulsberry meant a lot to this area,” said WCHS Principal Curtis Black.

Reginald Weatherly and Saulsberry were lifelong friends.

“He was the type of person that had a big heart,” said Weatherly.

“Mike’s joy was serving people, making others happy. That was Mike.”

Saulsberry represented District 3 on the county commission.

His replacement will be appointed by the governor.