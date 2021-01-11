Winter Premier: The Good Doctor-“Lim”

by Janae Smith

“Lim” – As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD. After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him. Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee’s patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) declares he doesn’t want to teach the new residents anymore. And elsewhere, an eccentric patient keeps the team entertained on the winter premiere of “The Good Doctor”.

Watch the WINTER PREMIERE of The Good Doctor TONIGHT at 10/9c on your local ABC32!