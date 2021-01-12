Alabama Bust Charges 3 With Making Illegal Moonshine

by Alabama News Network Staff

HURTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – State authorities have charged three men with operating an illegal moonshine still in Alabama. Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency made the arrests after discovering a 48-barrel still in rural Russell County.

Alabama Trooper Joel Hart says authorities seized about 325 gallons of illegal moonshine hidden in various areas of the site. Investigators also seized items they suspect were stolen including a horse trailer, flatbed trailers, and a rifle. They arrested 58-year-old Manuel Eugene Davis, 34-year-old Manuel Eugene Davis Jr., and 37-year-old Gabrius Immanuel Mitchell on charges including possession of a moonshine still and illegally manufacture or distribution of moonshine whiskey. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys.

