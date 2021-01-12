Carver High School in Montgomery to go Virtual for Two Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students and staff at Carver High School in Montgomery are being forced to go virtual for two weeks.

Montgomery Public Schools officials announced the decision Tuesday after an employee with the system tested positive for COVID-19 and was in close contact with several personnel and students at the high school.

The mandatory 14-day period will start Wednesday, January 14.

MPS also said that they have informed parents of students at Carver Elementary and Southlawn Middle who may have siblings at the high school that they may also quarantine for 14 days.