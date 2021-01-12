Chilly with a Gradually Clearing Sky

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: We start today off cloudy, but should see gradual clearing through the day with temperatures approaching 50 degrees. Expect a good supply of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, with mid 50s Wednesday, and upper 50s Thursday. Then, on Friday, a cold front will move through the state mostly in dry fashion; so expect a few more clouds, and rain, if any will be light and spotty due to limited moisture. Temperatures will likely fall from the 50s into the 40s by the afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will start off around freezing, but it will be a sunny day with highs in the low 50s. The models are backing off a weak disturbance moving through the state on Sunday, so for now we will mention a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A weak disturbance looks to move through the state on Monday and could produce a few shower. Beyond Monday, the weather pattern looks as much of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Expect highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Looking long range, the global models are suggesting several more shots of cold air into Alabama by the end of the month, and if these interact with any low pressure pumping Gulf moisture into the state, they could give us a couple more winter weather threats…only time will tell.

Have a terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan