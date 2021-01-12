Ivey urges patience with Alabama’s vaccine rollout

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging people to be patient amid the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ivey addressed reporters Tuesday after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The governor said the state is working to get vaccine in the arms of people as soon as the supplies come in.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said supply has been the limiting factor in getting out the shots.

County health departments next week will begin giving shots to people 75 and older. A state appointment line received more than 1 million calls in its first day.

