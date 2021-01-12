Pay It Forward: Charlotte Washington of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

This week’s “Pay it Forward” honoree is a caregiver to a family in Montgomery. Her nominator says when she cares for someone, she cares with her whole heart and soul.

“The meaning of life is to find your gift, but the purpose of life is to give it away. That sums you up perfectly. You found your gift and you give it over and over everyday,” said Robbin Post.

Charlotte Washington has been the caregiver for Post’s elderly mother and disabled brother for over 6 years, giving baths, medications, and taking them to appointments every day.

When the pandemic hit, her level of care went to a whole new level making sure everyone was safe.

“Not only do I have to look out for them, but I have to look out for my own family, so yes, it has been difficult because you have to wear your mask all the time. You have to make sure everything is sanitized,” said Washington.

“She’s like family. She goes above and beyond doing more than anybody I’ve ever known. She’s like an angel sent to us. She deserves all the recognition in the world. She takes care of them. She runs errands, takes them to the doctor, she cooks, takes care of the dog,” said Post.