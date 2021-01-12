Sunshine Area Wide Wednesday!

by Shane Butler

The stubborn clouds will gradually give way to clearing and we’re back into some sunshine Wednesday. We’ll get a couple of days of it and temps will try to warm a bit. Looks like the 60 degree mark is possible Thursday afternoon. Another frontal system will make a push through the area Friday. This could lead to a few showers but nothing more than that. Temps will manage 50s for highs and lows around freezing through late week and into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny and dry. We do see another system moving through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. We will monitoring this system for any wintry precipitation threat. It’s looking dry and temps seasonal through the middle of next week. That’s highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid 30s.