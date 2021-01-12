Unstoppable Tide: Alabama routs Ohio St for national title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 Alabama has won the national championship game, 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State. It was the final game of a season played entireply in a pandemic. Alabama went 13-0 as coach Nick Saban won his seventh national championship and sixth as coach of the Crimson Tide, all in the last 12 years. Justin Fields and the banged-up Buckeyes just could not keep up. Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, had catches for 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

