A Warmer Thursday Ahead

by Shane Butler

A weather disturbance will exit the state and allow for clearing to take place tonight. Clear skies and light winds will allow temps to fall back into the lower 30s early Thursday. We’re expecting a day full of sunshine and that should finally allow temps to warm nicely tomorrow afternoon. Upper 50s to lower 60s are likely across the area. Thursday will be the nicest day of the work week without a doubt. A dry front cruises by early Friday. Another surge of colder air works in behind it. Temps will climb into the 50s for highs and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s over the weekend. The air mass will remain dry and we’re expecting mainly sunny skies. Another front comes through with little to no moisture Sunday night. We start out next week with high pressure over us. Mostly sunny skies and warmer afternoon temps are likely through midweek. We could see highs in the lower 60s once again. More rain heads our way late Wednesday into Thursday.